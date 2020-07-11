Shadow Skill's Megumu Okada Designs Characters, Directs Animated Short for Team Blockheads

Video production team streams "Joyū Eiga Toru" animated short

The Japanese video production group Team Blockheads launched an animated web short on Wednesday titled "Joyū Eiga Toru" ("The actresses will make a movie!"). Manga creator Megumu Okada ( Shadow Skill , Saint Seiya Episode.G ) is the creator, director, and character designer for the animated short.

The "mockumentary" animated short is based on a true story of approximately 30-year-old actresses who decide to make a movie. The anime was nominated for the Cheer for Art! Tokyo Project!, which the Tokyo Government supervises.

Team Blockheads is an entertainment production group that is comprised of members from different fields. The group creates works regardless of genre, and its goal is to deliver content worldwide. The members of Team Blockheads include Okada, Takeshi Masago, Chifumi Morita, Masami Sasaki , Kazumi Shinohara , Yūto Uta, and Takeharu Watabiki.

Team Blockheads' first work is Bajuran , a live-action movie that commemorates the 30th anniversary of Okada's works.

Okada is best known for creating the Shadow Skill manga that inspired several television and video anime adaptations. Okada launched Saint Seiya Episode.G , the prequel of Kurumada's original mythological fantasy manga, in Champion RED in 2003. Okada and Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya Episode.G: Assassin manga launched in April 2014.

Acclaimed manga creator Kazuo Koike ( Lone Wolf and Cub , Crying Freeman ) launched the manga series Deku ~BLOCK HEAD~ with artist Okada in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in October 2013.