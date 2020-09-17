Viz Media, Manga Plus Add High School Family, Our Blood Oath Manga

New chapters of both series debut on Friday

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the first two chapters of Ryō Nakama 's High School Family: Kōkōsei Kazoku manga on September 6, and the third chapter on September 13. They also released the first chapter of Kazu Kakazu's Our Blood Oath ( Bokura no Ketsumei ) manga on September 13. A new chapter of both manga will debut on Friday .

MANGA Plus describes High School Family: Kōkōsei Kazoku :

Spring is in the air, and Kotaro is about to begin his first year of high school. He's full of hope and anticipation of a wonderful life at his new school, only to have his dreams crushed by...his family?! Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~ Ukiyo wa Tsuraiyo creator Ryō Nakama 's latest series combines family and school life gags, making it feel familiar but also fresh and new. This new genre of comedy will be sure to make the grade!

Ryō Nakama launched the manga in the 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on September 7. Nakama previously published the Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from October 2013 to October 2017. The manga inspired two net anime series and a stage play.

MANGA Plus describes Our Blood Oath :

Last year's acclaimed one-shot that graced the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump returns as a brand new series! Kazu Kakazu's elegantly drawn tale of vampire siblings and the oath that binds them now begins!

Kazu Kakazu launched the manga in the 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on September 14. Kakazu published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2019 titled Seiyaku no Aka (Red Pledge).