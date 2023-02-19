Ryō Nakama's High School Family Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

© Ryō Nakama, Shueisha

Kōkōsei Kazoku

Shueisha

This year's 12th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Monday of's) manga.stated the manga's future compiled volume (or volumes) will include additional stories.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the series in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the series:

Spring is in the air, and Kotaro is about to begin his first year of high school. He's full of hope and anticipation of a wonderful life at his new school, only to have his dreams crushed by...his family?! Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~ Ukiyo wa Tsuraiyo creator Ryō Nakama 's latest series combines family and school life gags, making it feel familiar but also fresh and new. This new genre of comedy will be sure to make the grade!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in compiled volume form digitally.

Nakama launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2020. Shueisha published the eighth volume on January 4.

Nakama previously published the Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from October 2013 to October 2017. The manga inspired two net anime series and a stage play.

