Netflix Adds Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc Anime, 4th Live-Action Kingdom Film

has added, the second season of the 2018-2019 anime , and), the fourth live-action film , to its streaming service.

Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc debuted in October 2023. Crunchyroll and Pluto TV are both streaming the anime. The anime ran for three continuous cours .

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In preparation for the International Junior Youth Tournament, Japan selects players from the Nankatsu Middle School and Toho Academy Middle School teams: Tsubasa, Taro, Genzo, Kojiro, and Ken. They join some of Japan's best players in Paris. They'll need to beat the best teams from around the world to become champions. The competition is fierce. Let the tournament begin!

Katsumi Ono ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , Girly Air Force ) directed the new season, replacing Toshiyuki Kato . Studio KAI animated the new season, replacing david production . Atsuhiro Tomioka returned to oversee the series scripts.

The recent anime based on Yōichi Takahashi 's 1981-1988 Captain Tsubasa manga premiered in April 2018 on TV Tokyo and other stations. The anime retells the story of Takahashi's original manga from the beginning. The anime's "Middle School" story arc began in episode 29 in October 2022. The anime ended in its 52nd episode in April 2019.

Viz Media has licensed the anime. The license includes digital streaming, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandise rights for North America and Latin America. The English dub of the anime began airing on Primo TV in the United States in August 2018.

opened at #1 at the Japanese Box Office on July 12.

The film covers the manga's Shi Ka (Zi Xia) arc and the Battle of Bayou — the first time Shin (Xin) and Ō Ki (Wang Qi) stood on the battlefield together, to fend off the invasion by the mighty Chō (Zhao) from the north. Anne ( Anne Watanabe ) returns to the cast as the pivotal character Shi Ka (Zi Xia). Other cast members include Kataoka Ainosuke VI as Fuu Ki (Feng Ji), Kōji Yamamoto as Chō Sō (Zhao Zhuang), Yuki Yamada as Man Goku ( Wan Ji ), Eri Murakawa as You Li (Yū Ri), Hinako Sakurai as Dong Mei (Tō Bi), and Yūki Araki as Kyō.

Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , Takao Osawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Ō Ki (Wang Qi), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao), respectively, from the two previous films. Nana Seino , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Kōichi Satō from the second film also reprised their respective characters Kyо̄ Kai, Sho Hei Kun (Lord Changping), and Ryo Fui (Lu Buwei).

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) returned to write the script.

