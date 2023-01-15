Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun Anime Gets Sequel

Announced at anime's special event on Sunday

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that production on a sequel to the Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ( Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ) anime has been green-lit. The announcement came at a special event for the anime earlier in the day.

The anime was the second season based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga . It premiered on July 6 and ended with a one-hour finale on September 28. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the second season for release on digital and home video last year. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began running the anime on November 5.

The anime featured a mostly returning staff, as well as a returning cast. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme song "Katachi" and MYTH&ROID performed the ending theme song "Endless Embrace."

The first 13-episode television anime series of Made in Abyss premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States.

HIDIVE started streaming the English dub of Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun on August 31.

In the story of Made in Abyss , an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss" is the only unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures reside in its depths, and it is full of precious relics that current humans are unable to make. The mysteries of the Abyss fascinate humans, and they head down to explore. The adventurers who venture into pit are known as "Cave Raiders." A little orphan girl named Riko lives in the town of Ōrth on the edge of the Abyss. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother and solve the mysteries of the cave system. One day, Riko starts exploring the caves and discovers a robot who resembles a human boy.

Source: Press release