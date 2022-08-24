Made in Abyss Season 2 Anime Reveals English Dub's August 31 Premiere, Cast

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ( Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ), the second television anime season based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga, on August 31 at 12:30 a.m. EDT.

The English cast (which features returning cast members) includes:

The voices for the Ganja Crew include: John Swasey , Mark X Laskowski , Ryan Anthony , Ellen Elise Evans , Monica Rial , and Jackie Hickman . The voices for Natives include: Ellen Elise Evans , Greg Ayres , Mark X Laskowski , and Monica Rial . Hollows' voice actors are Mark X Laskowski , Hilary Haag , Marcy Bannor , Monica Rial , John Swasey , Ellen Elise Evans , Matthew Rudd, Brandon Hearnsberger , and Gabriel Regojo . The Interference Units include Mark X Laskowski , Matthew Rudd, and John Swasey . Finally, The Balancing voices include John Swasey and Savana Menzel.

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the English dub . Marta Bechtol and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the English script. Brent Marshall is handling the mix. Jonathan Rodriguez is the audio engineer. Jake Jung is the project translator.

The second season premiered on July 6. HIDIVE is airing the series as it airs in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the second season for release in digital and home video this year.

The anime features a mostly returning staff, as well as a returning cast. Riko Azuna performs the opening theme song "Katachi" and MYTH&ROID perform the ending theme song "Endless Embrace."

The first 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

In the story of Made in Abyss , an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss" is the only unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures reside in its depths, and it is full of precious relics that current humans are unable to make. The mysteries of the Abyss fascinate humans, and they head down to explore. The adventurers who venture into pit are known as "Cave Raiders." A little orphan girl named Riko lives in the town of Ōrth on the edge of the Abyss. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother and solve the mysteries of the cave system. One day, Riko starts exploring the caves and discovers a robot who resembles a human boy.

Source: HIDIVE