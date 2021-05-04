Made in Abyss Anime Gets 2nd TV Anime Season, Action RPG in 2022

The official website for the anime of Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga revealed on Wednesday that the anime will have a second television season in 2022 titled Made in Abyss : Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ( Made in Abyss : The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City).

Spike Chunsoft is also developing a new 3D action RPG for the franchise titled Made in Abyss : Binary Star Falling into Darkness ( Made in Abyss : Yami o Mezashita Rensei ). The game will have a fully voiced original story supervised by Tsukushi, and it will ship for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (via Steam ) in 2022 in both English and Japanese. Numskull Games is offering a physical version in Europe.

Kadokawa previously announced a sequel project for the franchise .

In the story, an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss" is the only unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures reside in its depths, and it is full of precious relics that current humans are unable to make. The mysteries of the Abyss fascinate humans, and they head down to explore. The adventurers who venture into pit are known as "Cave Raiders." A little orphan girl named Rico lives in the town of Ōrth on the edge of the Abyss. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother and solve the mysteries of the cave system. One day, Rico starts exploring the caves and discovers a robot who resembles a human boy.

The first 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), two weeks later. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles in March 2019, before it opened in theaters later that month. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois in May 2019, before it opened in theaters in the United States later that month. Both compilation films are streaming on HIDIVE .

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul , a sequel film to the first season, opened in Japan in January 2020. It ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, earning 102,284,000 yen (about US$929,300) in its first three days. Sentai Filmworks premiered the movie in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada in August 2020. Sentai Filmworks again screened the film virtually in September 2020. The film was scheduled to premiere in the U.S. in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the impact of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).