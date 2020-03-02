Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Anime Film Premieres in U.S. on April 11 (Update)

National theatrical screenings follow on April 13, 15

Sentai Filmworks announced on Monday that the Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul film will hold its United States premiere at Anime Boston on April 11, and the anime will have national screenings on April 13 and 15. Screenings on April 13 will have an English dub, and screenings on April 15 will have English subtitles. As exclusive extras, the release will feature two “Marulk's Daily Life" ("Marulk no Nichijō") anime shorts that debuted with the film's Japanese theatrical release.

The company also began streaming an English dub trailer for the film.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...

The film opened in Japan on January 17, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, earning 102,284,000 yen (about US$929,300) in its first three days. The anime film received 4DX and MX4D screenings in Japan starting on Friday . The film also began screening in more theaters in Japan on Friday .

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), two weeks later. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles on March 15, before it opened in theaters on March 20 and 25. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois on May 17, before it opened in theaters in the United States on May 27. Both compilation films are streaming on HIDIVE .

The franchise is getting a sequel project.

Update: Trailer added.