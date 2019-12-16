Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Film Reveals 4 Tie-In Film Shorts, Theme Song Artists

The official website for Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul ( Gekijōban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei ), the new anime film in the franchise , revealed the theme song artist and a new theater bonus for the film on Monday. The unit MYTH&ROID performs the film's theme "Forever Lost," which was arranged by the film and anime series' soundtrack composer Kevin Penkin .

The site also revealed that the film will have new "Marulk's Everday" (Marulk no Nichijō) shorts that will play before the film in Japanese theatrical screenings. There will be four shorts, with anew one debuting before the film in the first four weeks of the film's theatrical screenings. Niu Naomi is composing the shorts' music. The film's staff previously revealed a new short as an April Fool's joke earlier this year, but announced on Monday that production has been actually "secretly underway" for the new content.

The film will open in Japan on January 17.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the film, and it describes the story:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan on January 4, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), on January 18. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles on March 15, before it opened in theaters on March 20 and 25. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois on May 17, before it opened in theaters in the United States on May 27.