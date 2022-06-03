Made in Abyss Anime's 2nd Season Reveals 3rd Promo Video, July 6 Premiere

New video focuses on Ganja group

Kadokawa revealed the third promotional video on Friday for Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ( Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ), the second television anime season based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on July 6, and will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , and Saga TV .

The below video highlights the Ganja group.

The anime will feature a mostly returning staff, as well as a returning cast. Riko Azuna performs the opening theme song "Katachi" and MYTH&ROID performs the ending theme song "Endless Embrace."

New cast members include:

Sentai Filmworks licensed the second season for release in digital and home video this year.

In the story of Made in Abyss , an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss" is the only unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures reside in its depths, and it is full of precious relics that current humans are unable to make. The mysteries of the Abyss fascinate humans, and they head down to explore. The adventurers who venture into pit are known as "Cave Raiders." A little orphan girl named Riko lives in the town of Ōrth on the edge of the Abyss. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother and solve the mysteries of the cave system. One day, Riko starts exploring the caves and discovers a robot who resembles a human boy.

Tsukushi launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma website in 2012. Seven Seas is publishing the manga in English.

Source: Press release