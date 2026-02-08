Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! TV Anime Unveils 4 More Characters, New Teaser

Series debuts in April

The staff for the television anime of Kumako Hisama's Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! (Living Life to the Fullest in a Tiny One-Tatami-Mat-Sized Room) manga introduced four more characters and a teaser trailer on Monday.

The four characters are Michika Narumi (a first-year student at a different high school from Meiko's, who works at a cat café in the same building as Hedgehog), Majikarumomorin Gōda (an 18-year-old who ended up living at Hedgehog), Gao (a streamer running the GaoChube channel), and Beruna (Gao's maid/secret spy).

The character Marica Belltree also launched a YouTube channel as a VTuber and will have her first livestream on February 17.

The anime will debut in April 2026.

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , Mix: Meisei Story ) will direct the series at PRA . Fumiya Uehara will design the characters, Yayoi Tateishi ( Baby Steps , Happy Sugar Life ) will direct the music and MONACA ( Tenkai Knights , Love Tyrant ) will compose the music.

The other staff include:

The "somewhat sexy manga café comedy" follows Meiko Morita, who moves to Tokyo from the countryside to transfer into an elite girls' academy. In exchange for "free tuition if she does volunteer work," she begins living and working at Hedgehog, a manga café that also doubles as a girls' dormitory. She meets idiosyncratic characters such as Rie Amamiya (a wealthy heiress who serves as Hedgehog's dormitory keeper/café manager and who is into yuri and Boys Love (manga) , Marika Suzuki (a popular streamer on "MuTube" under the name "Marica Belltree"), and Neo Nakano (a pro gamer who competes in world championships).

The manga debuted in Manga Time Kirara in December 2018, and its fourth compiled book volume shipped on July 26.