DanMachi: Memoria Freese Smartphone Game's International Versions End Service on February 28

Game launched in English in March 2018

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese

The official English website for thegame announced on Wednesday that all international versions of the game (U.S., Europe, Taiwan, South Korea) will end service on February 28.

Crunchyroll , Sumitomo Corporation , and GREE launched the English-subtitled version of the game in the United States and Canada in March 2018.

The game debuted in Japan in June 2017. The game was nominated for Google Play 's best mobile games of 2017 in the Japan division.

The game combines visual novel elements telling an original story with party-based RPG exploration and battle. The game also offers an "interaction mode" where players can talk to the characters in the game and change their clothes. J.C. Staff collaborated on the game.

Yū Shiomura launched a manga adaptation of the game on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in 2021, and ended it with the fourth volume on November 25. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and released the second volume on December 12.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season, premiered in Japan in July 2022. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV . Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, premiered on January 5. The show will have a fifth season.

