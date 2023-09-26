Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

4th volume of manga adaptation of smartphone game ships on November 25

is listing the fourth compiled book volume of'smanga as the final volume. The volume will ship on November 25.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Hestia Familia is back in an all-new adventure! All is quiet as Bell, Haruhime, Hestia, and friends celebrate the Holy Night Festival, but when a Familia from another land comes along, all hell breaks loose! What's more, Hestia's getting jealous again, which spells serious trouble for Bell…

Shiomura launched the manga based on the game by GREE 's Wright Flyer Studios on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in 2021. Square Enix published the manga's third volume on February 7. Yen Press published the first volume on June 20.

Crunchyroll , Sumitomo Corporation , and GREE launched the English-subtitled version of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese game in the United States and Canada in March 2018.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV

(Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season, premiered in Japan in July 2022.is streaming the anime under the title(Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, premiered on January 5.

