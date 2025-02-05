Masaya Tsunamoto, Isao Tanishima's Atlanta 1996 Special Manga Project Gets Serialization on March 4

The March issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Masaya Tsunamoto and illustrator Isao Tanishima 's Atlanta 1996 special manga project will start serialization in the magazine's next issue on March 4. The series will focus on Mamoru Yoshinaga's (a character from the duo's Mr. CB soccer manga) recollection of his memories from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The magazine published a "pre-start" story of the manga on October 1.

Image via Bessatsu Young Champion's website © Akita Shoten

Tsunamoto and Tanishima's special manga project about the 1996 Olympics first debuted in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in July 2024. Along with Yoshinaga, the manga features other characters from the Mr. CB manga.

Tsunamoto and Tanishima launched the ongoing Mr. CB soccer manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2019, and the 15th volume on September 19.

Kodansha 's Weekly Morning first published Tsunamoto and Tsujitomo 's Giant Killing manga in 2007, and Kodansha will ship the 66th volume in Japan on March 21. The series inspired a 2010 television anime, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll removed the anime from its site in November 2012.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017, and it released the 46th volume on December 10.

