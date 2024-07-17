Masaya Tsunamoto, Isao Tanishima Launches Manga Featuring Characters From Their Mr. CB Soccer Manga

Special project manga Atlanta 1996 teases Olympics story, launches on July 23

This year's 15th issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on July 9 that author Masaya Tsunamoto and illustrator Isao Tanishima will launch a special manga project titled Atlanta 1996 , featuring the characters from their Mr. CB soccer manga, in the magazine's next issue on July 23.

Image via Young Champion magazine's website © Akita Shoten

The special project manga about the 1996 Olympics teases the story when soccer players Mamoru Yoshinaga, Akira Chigira, and Atsuhiko Kōno were suddenly called to the president's office.

Image via Amazon © Masaya Tsunamoto, Isao Tanishima, Akita Shoten

Mr. CB

Young Champion

Akita Shoten

Tsunamoto and Tanishima launched the ongoingsoccer manga inin 2018.published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2019, and the 14th volume on April 18.

The "classic soccer" manga centers on the pride of a center back, where driven men aim to revive a team that is on the verge of collapsing due to financial difficulty. Yoshinaga, a former member of the Japanese national soccer team, senses the qualities of a center back in Chigira, an unknown high school player, and starts to train him.

Kodansha 's Weekly Morning first published Tsunamoto and Tsujitomo 's Giant Killing manga in 2007, and Kodansha shipped the 63rd volume in Japan on March 22. The series inspired a 2010 television anime, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll removed the anime from its site in November 2012.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017, and it released the 43rd volume on June 11.

