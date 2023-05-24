Seven Seas Licenses How Do I Get Together With My Childhood Friend?, I Want You to Make Me Beautiful! Manga

Also: The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain manga/light novels

How Do I Get Together With My Childhood Friend?

I Want You to Make Me Beautiful!

The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed theandmanga, as well as themanga and light novel series.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Syu Yasaka 's How Do I Get Together With My Childhood Friend? ( Dо̄shitara Osananajimi no Kanojo ni Naremasu ka!? ) physically and digitally in March 2024, and it describes the story:

Minami and Yuzu have been inseparable since elementary school. But now that they're in high school, Minami just can't accept that Yuzu may someday get a boyfriend. How come some random guy gets to wake her up in the morning, feed her lunch, take baths with her...? It doesn't take long for Minami to realize that her feelings can't quite be described as “friendship” anymore, but how can she get Yuzu to see her the same way?

Yasaka ( Monologue Woven For You ) launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia Dash website in April 2022. Takeshobo published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 17.



The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain

Danzaisareta Akuyaku Reijо̄ wa, Gyakkо̄-shite Kanpeki na Akujo wo Mezasu

will publish the first volume of Bakufu Narayama, Ebisushi, and Rato Kitaguni's) manga physically and digitally in April 2024. It will publish the light novel series physically in March 2024 with an earlier digital release.

The company describes the story:

Claudia, daughter of a duke, is tricked by her wicked half-sister and sold off to a brothel. Unwilling to accept defeat, Claudia uses the tools at her disposal and becomes one of the most successful sex workers in her new home. That's when she dies–only to be thrust back in time to age fourteen! Gone is the gullible girl of her academy days now that she's got street savvy and hard-won seductive skills. It's Claudia's turn to play the evil villainess, and there's nothing she won't do to protect what's hers!

Narayama launched the light novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) in November 2020. The light novel series' first volume shipped in Japan with illustrations by Ebisushi in September 2021, and the fourth volume shipped on December 20. Kitaguni debuted the manga adpatation in 2022, and the manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 1.



I Want You to Make Me Beautiful!

Kimi no Te de Kawaiku Naritai!

will release the single omnibus volume for Cocoa's) manga physically and digitally in April 2024.

Seven Seas describes the story:

Office lady Nishimura Kanna has had it with her boyfriend after discovering his cheating ways. When she breaks up with him, he insults her looks, bruising her self-confidence on top of breaking her heart. Then she runs into an old classmate, the androgynous Ichikawa Yuzuki, a man whose gorgeous appearance is a sharp difference from the boyish classmate Kanna remembers from their school days. Not only does she ask Yuzuki to help her become just as pretty, but she ends up pretending to be Yuzuki's girlfriend, too! As things get hot and heavy between them, can a beautiful romance blossom from this “fake” relationship?

Cocoa debuted the manga in 2021, and the manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2022.



