Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Manga in English

Supernatural series' simulreleases started on Sunday

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus are publishing Shun Numa 's Super Psychic Policeman Chojo manga in English, with simultaneous releases as the Japanese chapters. Both companies released the first chapter with the same translation on Sunday. The next chapter will be published on February 18.

Image via MangaPlus' Twitter account © Shueisha Inc.

MANGA Plus describes the series:

The creator of Samon the Summoner returns to Jump with a new series about a super-powered policeman! In Chinjuku, the city that never sleeps, there is a psychic senior police officer who has powers beyond human comprehension! His name is Meguru Chojo! Along with his judo expert partner Nao Ippongi, this hilarious duo will keep the streets clean by any means necessary!

Numa launched the series in this year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump on Tuesday.

The artist ended the Samon the Summoner ( Samon-kun wa Summoner ) manga in June 2017.

Numa launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2015. Viz Media published the first three chapters of the manga in its digital English version of Weekly Shonen Jump as part of its "Jump Start" initiative.

Shueisha previously published Numa's three-chapter Moromono no Jijō manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014.

Sources: Viz, MangaPlus