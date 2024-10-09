My Clueless First Friend's Taku Kawamura Launches New Manga on November 9

Kawamura to launch Yonehara-kun wa Tsuyo Tsuyo Gyaru kara Hanarerarenai manga

The November issue of Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine revealed on Wednesday that Taku Kawamura will launch a new manga titled Yonehara-kun wa Tsuyo Tsuyo Gyaru kara Hanarerarenai (Yonehara-kun Can't Get Away from Strong Girls) in the magazine's next issue on November 9.

The manga's story is about Yonehara and two girls — who were not in the same class as Yonehara in previous years — who strongly show their fervent love for him. This makes the other 35 boys in the class jealous of Yonehara.

Kawamura's) manga (image right) recently ended on March 22. The manga launched in'smagazine in November 2022.published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on July 22.'s'sGlobal Store, andpublish the manga digitally in English.

Kawamura ended the Kakegurui （Kakkokari） (Kakegurui [Temp]) manga in September 2022. The manga is a four-panel comedy spinoff of writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga series. The manga launched in Gangan Joker in December 2016. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in July 2023.

Kawamura also wrote the My Clueless First Friend ( Jijō o Shiranai Tenkōsei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga, which started serialization in Gangan Joker magazine in June 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in Japan in October 2018, and will publish the 19th volume on November 21. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's seventh volume in English on September 3.

The manga received an anime adaptation that premiered in April 2023.

Source: Dragon Age November issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.