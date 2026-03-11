Creator yoruhashi Indicates End of Nemureru Mori no Rega Manga

Manga with twisted take on Sleeping Beauty tale launched in August 2025





Image via Amazon © yoruhashi, Kodansha

Manga creator yoruhashi indicated in the April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on Monday that the Nemureru Mori no Rega (Sleeping Rega, or literally, Sleeping Rega in the Woods) manga has ended, but also said the story is only halfway through its journey. The magazine also asked readers to look forward to yoruhashi 's next work.

The manga is a twist on the fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, whose Japanese title ("Nemureru Mori no Bijo") is referenced by the manga's own title. In the manga, a princess' love destroyed the world, corrupting the forest where she dwells into one that takes all life. Even so, a knight ventures forth into the nightmarish forest to save her. With the knight is his companion, a leather-booted cat named Pancha. Theirs is a journey to fight against the past, against curses, and against love.

The manga launched in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in August 2025. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2025, and will publish the second volume on April 9.

The creator launched The Kingdoms of Ruin ( Hametsu no Ōkoku ) manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019. The ongoing manga also runs on the Manga Doa , Mag Comi , and pixiv Comic websites. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

The Kingdoms of Ruin manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

yoruhashi launched the Kokusan Shōjo Clarith (Domestically Produced Girl Clarith) manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in December 2022. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in January 2024, when Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2023.