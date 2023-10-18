Shonen Magazine Edge Publishes Final Issue, Reveals Fates of Serialized Titles

The official website for Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine revealed where its currently serialized titles will move serialization, as the magazine ended its publication with its November and final issue on Tuesday.

Image via Shonen Magazine Edge's website © Kodansha

The following manga will move to different Kodansha publications:

Yukino Sonoyama 's Bless manga will move to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine starting in its February 2024 issue, which will ship on December 15. Yanomi Saitō's Nigoru Hitomi de Nani o Negau Haiserk Senki (What Do You Wish for with Cloudy Eyes: Heiserk War Chronicles) manga will move to Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Niconico service, and Tekkō Akitsu's Urahara Jōshi no Usagi ga Poron (Boss Urahara's Rabbit is Poron) manga will move to Kodansha 's Twi-shiri (or Twi-Sirius) Twitter manga service at later dates.

Shonen Magazine Edge announced in August that it will end its publication.

The magazine launched in September 2015. Shaman King creator Hiroyuki Takei debuted the Nekogahara manga in the first issue, which also marked his first work in a Kodansha magazine. Kodansha publishes a digital version simultaneously with the print version.

Shonen Magazine Edge 's name came from the fact that Kodansha was aiming to publish works "at the extreme exterior of the 'Magazine' group." Fumio Osano , Kodansha 's editor for Naoko Takeuchi 's Sailor Moon and Codename: Sailor V manga, served as editor-in-chief of Shonen Magazine Edge .