Shonen Magazine Edge Publishes Final Issue, Reveals Fates of Serialized Titles
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine revealed where its currently serialized titles will move serialization, as the magazine ended its publication with its November and final issue on Tuesday.
The following manga will move to different Kodansha publications:
Comic Days app
- Otaku Elf by Akihiko Higuchi (starts on December 20)
- Ah, Sore Pon Desu! by Kentauloss (starts on December 13)
- I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs by Tsukiji Nao (starts on December 20)
- Chūzenji-sensei Mononoke Kōgiroku (The Mononoke Journal by Chuzenji-sensei) by Aki Shimizu (starts on December 20)
- Kokusan Shōjo Clarith (Domestically Produced Girl Clarith) by yoruhashi (starts on January 29, 2024)
- Dare ga Okudera Shō o Koroshita no ka? by Yūshi Kawata (starts on December 27)
- Shati to Renkinjutsu no Machi (Shati and the Alchemy Town) by Japao Tobita (starts on December 13)
- Billion Dollar Slave by GoRA and artist Makimayo (starts on December 20)
Magazine Pocket app
- Shaman King The Super Star by Hiroyuki Takei (coming soon)
- Watashi o Center ni Suru to Chikaimasuka? (Do You Promise to Make Me the Center?) by Jun Wakatsuki (starts on January 3, 2024)
- My Deer Friend Nokotan by Oshioshio (starts on December 20)
Yukino Sonoyama's Bless manga will move to Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine starting in its February 2024 issue, which will ship on December 15. Yanomi Saitō's Nigoru Hitomi de Nani o Negau Haiserk Senki (What Do You Wish for with Cloudy Eyes: Heiserk War Chronicles) manga will move to Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Niconico service, and Tekkō Akitsu's Urahara Jōshi no Usagi ga Poron (Boss Urahara's Rabbit is Poron) manga will move to Kodansha's Twi-shiri (or Twi-Sirius) Twitter manga service at later dates.
Shonen Magazine Edge announced in August that it will end its publication.
The magazine launched in September 2015. Shaman King creator Hiroyuki Takei debuted the Nekogahara manga in the first issue, which also marked his first work in a Kodansha magazine. Kodansha publishes a digital version simultaneously with the print version.
Shonen Magazine Edge's name came from the fact that Kodansha was aiming to publish works "at the extreme exterior of the 'Magazine' group." Fumio Osano, Kodansha's editor for Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon and Codename: Sailor V manga, served as editor-in-chief of Shonen Magazine Edge.
Sources: Shonen Magazine Edge's website, Comic Natalie