Octopath Traveler Releases for PS5/4; Octopath Traveler II for Xbox, Windows

Octopath Traveler II also gets new update

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Square Enix 's Octopath Traveler II game announced that the game and the original Octopath Traveler game are now available on several additional consoles on Thursday. Octopath Traveler is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Octopath Traveler II is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows. Square Enix also started streaming a trailer for the games' release:

Japanese Trailer



English Trailer



The two games can also be purchased in a bundle version. A new "EXTRA BATTLE" mode has been added to Octopath Traveler II in a free update also on Thursday. After clearing the game's "Final Chapter," players can play the "EXTRA BATTLE" mode that has powerful enemies that players have never encountered before.

The game launched on Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in February 2023. The director announced in September that the game will launch for Xbox and Windows this year.

The RPG features eight new characters in the land of Solistia. The game features "Crossed Paths," which are stories involving two main characters.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. The game launched for Xbox One in March 2021. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

The two games have sold more than 4 million copies worldwide.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally in July 2023.