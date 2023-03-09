Digimon Ghost Game Anime Ends With 68th Episode on March 26

Anime premiered in October 2021

This year's March issue of'smagazine, which shipped on Friday, is listing that, the newtelevision anime , will end with its 68th episode on March 26. The 66th episode will air on March 12, and the 67th episode will premiere on March 19.

The Digimon Ghost Game anime premiered in October 2021 and airs on Fuji TV on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The anime did not air between March 20, 2022 and April 10 due to the hack at Toei Animation , and resumed airing on April 17, 2022.

The anime is set "just a little bit in the future," where rumors of strange occurrences called "hologram ghosts" are appearing online. The show centers on Hiro, who is able to see Digimon after activating a "Digivice" his father left him. Together with the Digimon Gammamon, they investigate the unusual phenomena happening around them in their everyday lives, and slowly step foot into the world of Digimon.

Kimitoshi Chioka ( Dragon Ball Super ) and Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Adventure ) are serving as series directors for the show at Toei Animation . Masashi Sogo ( Fairy Tail ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tenya Yabuno is the original character designer, and is also credited alongside Hiroshi Izawa for planning assistance. Mariko Itō is adapting Yabuno's characters for animation. Kenji Watanabe is the original character designer for the Digimon, and Cho Shinozuka is adapting those Digimon designs for animation. Mai Ichioka is the art director, and Toshiki Amada is credited for art setting. Akiyoshi Hongo is credited with the original work.

