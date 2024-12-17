This Week in Anime
The Great Anime Holiday Gift Exchange (Part One)
by Christopher Farris & Coop Bicknell,
Coop and Chris unwrap the anime-viewing gifts under their virtual trees. Were they naughty or nice?
Garo -Vanishing Line- and Back Arrow are on Crunchyroll. The First Slam Dunk is on Netflix. ODDTAXI and A Place Further Than the Universe are on Crunchyroll and Amazon. Aim for the Ace! is on RetroCrush.
Coop, it's once again the Christmas season, that special time of year when we exchange the most magical gifts of all: anime recommendations!
Not that they need to be specifically Christmas-themed anime, which is probably for the best, since near as I can tell Shōnen Santa no Daibōken is borderline lost media.
And as far I can tell, Chris, I'm pretty sure we've both seen Santa Claus is Comin' to Town more than a few times too. But alas, we must put one foot in front of the other!
It helps that you and I have some particular taste crossover, which I presume prompted you to give me the gift of finally checking out toku-adjacent take-off Garo: Vanishing Line.
And thank you for foregoing the "Handshake" this year... woof
So, upon at last checking out the first few episodes here, it's hardly surprising but still greatly fulfilling to confirm that Vanishing Line does indeed kick seven layers of ass. It turns out that when you get Sunghoo Park and MAPPA on a project before being consigned to the shonen mines and just let them cut loose, you get some inspired metal wolf-man action.
It's an acquired taste.
It's an anime spin-off of a tokusatsu series set in America with all the customary bluster—its lead transforming hero is a steak-chomping, boob-loving, red-blooded bro named Sword. In the first episode, he does the Garo sword-circle-drawing henshin move by sliding around on a motorcycle. It rules.
My only caveat with using this as someone's introduction to Garo is you'd need to attach a big asterisk saying, "No, they are not all like this."
The monstrous teddy bear and ramen noodles from Jetman are looking down and smiling at the killer computer here.
Oh wait, there's a switch right on the side...
Huh, I didn't expect a naked man to pop out... But, you know, Chris, I'll take it! I'm, of course, talking about 2021's Back Arrow. Like Vanishing Line, it's a series that is not afraid to proudly display its hunky boys and buxom bombshells!
I think the other gifts I got you that we'll get to are stone-cold modern classics, but Back Arrow is Back Arrow, and that's all the reason I'll ever need to recommend it to anyone.
I'm glad you did because Back Arrow's opening trio of episodes is a delicious helping of meat and potatoes mecha adventure from chefs who often work with these ingredients. Around the time of the series' initial announcement, I was absolutely stoked to learn that the legendary Kōhei Tanaka (of Gunbuster and Sakura Wars fame) was scoring it, Macross' Hidetaka Tenjin was designing the series's Briheight mecha, Gurren Lagann scribe Kazuki Nakashima was writing it, and s-CRY-ed helmer was Gorō Taniguchi directing it. That's a stacked creative team! And by the way, Taniguchi shouldn't need AI to make something entertaining. He's done it countless times before without it.
I know there's already been so much to it, but believe me when I say Back Arrow continues to go places long after the opening episodes.
That includes more Shu Bi, who is absolutely the best.
And oh boy, what a rascal.
But I'm glad you gifted me the opportunity to return to Back Arrow. I'd watched the first episode with the folks over at Anime Herald a good while ago, but I never circled back around.
What I enjoy the most about these opening episodes is how the creative team approaches the classic "Tale of Momotaro" while also playing around with some of the mecha genre's greatest ideas.
- Allies with sketchy motivations? Check.
- A whole village living in a spaceship? Check.
- A loud manly man building an alliance around this ship? Check.
- Political turmoil? Check.
- Piercing the heavens? Check.
If you've seen some Gundam, Macross, Planet With, or even a little Thunderbolt Fantasy, you'll be familiar with some of the things that Back Arrow does.
And for the Planet With fans out there, oh boy... Plenty of Kōhei Tanaka tunes are playing while pilots duke it out in robots made of their own crystalized conviction.
I originally watched it as it was airing and with the back half of Back Arrow coming out at the same time as SSSS.Dynazenon, I don't think there's ever been a period that was a stronger rebuttal to the suggestion that mecha is a dead genre propped up only by a few classic franchises.
Welp, I guess I've gotta grab those Blu-rays, finally. But while I start looking for a sale, why don't we go from one BALLsy and brazen gift to another? I'm pretty sure I put another two under your tree.
It's also one I'd been meaning to get to since, my god, it feels like people haven't shut up about this movie over the past couple of years.
I loved it as a Dunk freak, but how did you feel about this flick? Tempted to pick up the manga?
This is a movie that's simple in theory, depicting a single big basketball game through its runtime. Except actually committing to that is crazy ambitious, alongside building on the full story of Takehiko Inoue's manga in just this single entry. So, seeing the film so soundly thrive in pulling all that off is nothing short of astonishing.
Hell, it's the buzz around this flick that propelled me to rip through the manga on a whim.
Oh, and spend a good handful of months digging into the series' stateside publication history.
Unfamiliar as I was with Slam Dunk beyond its ubiquitous footprint, I may not have known the exact placement or chronology of this adaptation of the ending. Yet, I never once felt like I lacked context or got an "incomplete" version of the story.
It even easily made me a huge fan of the manga's main character, Sakuragi, which is impressive, considering he's not actually the lead in this movie!
It's great how Inoue plays around those key Sakuragi moments while turning the camera to Miyagi.
Ryota effortlessly plays the lead role in this movie, and one might be shocked to learn that he isn't always the main character. His story's weight lends this film version a more dramatic quality, making it compelling with or without perfectly played sports action.
I'd go so far as to say this isn't just accessible for viewers unfamiliar with the original Slam Dunk; it's one of those productions that could be enjoyed by a wide, general audience, even those who aren't normally into anime.
So far, ODDTAXI has been an incredibly down-to-earth crime drama. Especially in that it reminds me so much of the isolation and occasional jubilation you can feel while doing service work. Odokawa's late nights as a taxi driver made me think back to my days as a bartender and video store guy. I ran into so many different people while working those jobs. Sometimes they're the wonderful regulars you can strike up a conversation with, some dude trying to pull something, or just a straight-up asshole. These opening episodes really strike at the heart of those interactions. Not to mention how you can feel stuck in your life after a while. Let me tell you, I had some rough nights closing down the bar.
I also got that impression when Odokawa referred to his doctor's physical features in a way that seems to imply he isn't actually how the viewer sees him. Perhaps the characters' animal appearances are just an exaggeration of their features? Even if that potentially plays into some problematic caricatures. We'll just have to see.
Either way, I love that Shirakawa knows capoeira.
ODDTAXI felt like it came out of nowhere in 2021 to become the show of that year, so when I found out that you still hadn't experienced it, I was thrilled to be able to recommend it to someone who was unspoiled. As your speculations have indicated, it's the sort of show that invites you to second-guess everything that's going on. Who is Odokawa talking to in his closet? Is he somehow involved with the missing high school girl? Who can he trust, and can we, as viewers, trust him?
There were many situations where you'd see dialogue for two characters in one subtitle, timing errors, and a complete name inconsistency. I saw Odokawa, referred to as Motokawa, Irokawa, Atokawa, Itokawa, and Udagawa, all within the span of one episode. It's a shame this gem wasn't given the proper spit shine here. I opted for a normal CR subscription after this and my next experience. I'm looking forward to watching the rest of ODOKAWA's story on CR proper.
For what it's worth, I can confirm that the proper subtitles for the Japanese version that Crunchy used for the simulcast were generally good.
Also, "Please. No more Kickstarter, No more Kickstarter," is probably what most Dirty Pair backers are saying right about now.
Even with the frustration of quality control marring a gift, I'm glad it sounds like ODDTAXI's inherent appeal has shone through to you. I'm kinda shocked to look back and realize it came out over three years ago already, since it still feels so fresh in its approach. Like The First Slam Dunk, it's something I feel can be recommended to pretty broad audiences. So long as they don't go in on the aesthetics thinking they're getting something more like Bojack Horseman.
We love shows where animal people do murders. I need to jump on the new season of BEASTARS.
And with that, it looks like the ball is on your side of the court with this final gift!
Some readers might be aware that Hideaki Anno and Studio Gainax's Gunbuster AKA Aim for the Top! is kind of, a little bit, my actual favorite anime of all time. Yet I somehow shamefully had never made time for the classic that was its direct inspiration: certifiable legend Osamu Dezaki's 1973 Aim for the Ace! anime.
You wanna talk about vibes? This is a peak '70s Dezaki joint. It has The Vibes™.
Back when we chatted about BLUE LOCK's recent production woes, I mentioned how Aim for the Ace! is a master class in displaying tense action with limited animation.
And much like you, I initially approached the series knowing that it was more or less Gunbuster's rosetta stone... and that Dezaki didn't need much to make a legitimate masterpiece.
It also helps that, like Slam Dunk, the fundamentals of Aim for the Ace!'s sports story are just that good. It's a little uncanny for me, since I recognize the early beats of Hiromi, Reika, and Coach Munakata's story as they were pulled pretty much one-to-one for the beginning of Gunbuster, but I get why the nerds at Gainax did that. This is strong stuff that lays the seeds for a full 26-episode sports opera, as well as a six-OVA space opera.
Also, Hiromi's an iconic bisexual disaster, and I wish the world for her.
I'm excited to hear your thoughts on Gunbuster once you've got Aim for the Ace! under your belt. It was honestly dizzying when I started making all of the connections I'd never been aware of before. In the art book, The Collection of Gunbuster, Diebuster, and More, multiple staffers mentioned how everyone wrote off Gunbuster as simply a parody at first, and I can see why.
I actually snuck in a watch of the fourth episode before this column because I really wanted to see what would go down in Hiromi's match with Otowa. Much of my praise of this series has been couched in its connection to Gunbuster, because that was my initial lens for it. But I want to confirm that Aim for the Ace! is just a good classic sports anime on its own. It'd be neat to see someone check this one out and then follow it up with a first viewing of Gunbuster.
Like ODDTAXI, A Place Further Than the Universe was probably my favorite show from the year it was released, all the way back in 2018. It's a really compelling concept that arrested me from the start, thanks to Atsuko Ishizuka's direction. And I'm curious how it comes off after all these years to someone who hadn't caught it before.
Like ODDTAXI, A Place Further hits you with the relatability hard and fast once it gets going.
I know I particularly took to Hinata in my original viewing. She is just an effortlessly cool character dealing understandably with her own cruddy situation.
She's so great at bringing the group down to earth, especially when you can tell that this expedition is a little more than personal for Shirase.
But also, like ODDTAXI, my start with the series was a bit rocky due to the subs on Amazon. Fortunately, the text was generally coherent, but the subs were trying to do things I don't think the player was designed for. I caught myself thinking, "These flourishes are great on a platform that can handle it, but just stick to the dialogue here."
Next time, I'll have to include recommended viewing formats with my gifts. I swear Amazon's subs haven't been this troublesome on the show I'm following from them this season (that'd be Magilumiere), but then those are produced for their platform rather than being ported over from Crunchyroll.
Alternatively, publisher All The Anime is releasing a bizarrely late-licensed Blu-ray for the series here in April next year, so that'll be a viewing option for others who still haven't gotten to check out A Place Further Than the Universe. So that's nice.
We've got to be nice. You just know Steve got Lucas something off the naughty list.
