Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Game's Soh Gameplay Trailer Reveals July 19 Debut

Game launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam

CAPCOM revealed a new trailer on Friday at Summer Games Fest for its upcoming Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess game. The trailer previews the character Soh, and reveals that the game will launch on July 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Windows, and PC via Steam .

CAPCOM describes the "Kagura action strategy" game:

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a unique Japanese-inspired, single player Kagura Action Strategy game. The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement. During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown. During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe. Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land.

The gameplay will include a combination of action and strategy. CAPCOM is developing the game on the RE Engine. Microsoft likened the game to titles such as Okami and Shinsekai – Into the Depths .

The game's story will involve an "epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man." Players will get to "fend off foul creatures and lead the Spirit Stone Maiden on her path."

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream