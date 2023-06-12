Microsoft Reveals Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Battle-Strategy Game

Microsoft 's Xbox Games Showcase livestream on Sunday revealed CAPCOM 's upcoming Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess game. The company streamed a trailer for the game. Microsoft stated the game will release for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Cloud, and will release for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on its launch day.

The gameplay will include a combination of action and strategy. CAPCOM is developing the game on the RE Engine. Microsoft likened the game to titles such as Okami and Shinsekai – Into the Depths .

The game's story will involve an "epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man." Players will get to "fend off foul creatures and lead the Spirit Stone Maiden on her path."

CAPCOM has yet to announce the game on its website or reveal a release date for it, but the developer will begin its own livestream for the Summer Games Fest on June 12 at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

Source: Xbox Wire (Joe Skrebels)