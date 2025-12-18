BookWalker Global Store Unveils 2025 Rankings

Image via BookWalker © Daisuke Aizawa, Nathaniel Thrasher, Touzai, Kadokawa

The BookWalker Global Store revealed on Monday its top selling volumes for the period of November 1, 2024 to October 31, 2025. The top 10 titles on the service, including both light novel and manga, are as follows:

The top 10 light novels on the service are:

The Eminence in Shadow , Vol. 6 The Apothecary Diaries : Vol. 13 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Vol. 20 I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Vol. 8 Secrets of the Silent Witch , Vol. 6 From Villainess to Healer: Vol. 1 Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Vol. 11 Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Vol. 13 Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Vol. 1 Reincarnated as a Sword Vol. 16

The top 10 manga on the service are:

The full listings by category are available here. Note that the ranking changes depending on the safe-search setting of a user's BookWalker account. Users can change the safe-search setting here.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.