'Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power' Anime Unveils Ending Song, More Cast, January 4 Early Streaming Debut in 3rd Trailer

The staff for the television anime of Nazuna Miki 's Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power ( Kizoku Tensei: Megumareta Umare kara Saikyō no Chikara o Eru ) light novel series started streaming the anime's third trailer video on Thursday. The video revealed more cast, ending theme song, and the anime's January 4 early streaming debut. The video previews the previously revealed opening theme song "Break off" by SUPER★DRAGON , and the ending theme song "You'll Be In My Heart 〜Sobani〜" by Alichey (as voiced by Azusa Tachibana ).

Third trailer English version

Third trailer Japanese version

The newly announced cast are (image above from top to bottom left):

Kazuhiko Inoue as Emperor, a renowned ruler who led the empire into its golden age

as Emperor, a renowned ruler who led the empire into its golden age Tetsuo Komura as Indra Ararat/Lightning Prince, the emperor's uncle

as Indra Ararat/Lightning Prince, the emperor's uncle Nana Mizuki as Queen, Noah's mother

The anime will stream first on January 4 on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services in Japan, and on Crunchyroll outside Japan. It will then air on January 7 on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels at 24:00 and 24:30 JST, respectively (effectively, January 8 at 12 midnight and 12:30 a.m. JST).

The anime stars:

Michio Fukuda ( Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! , Failure Frame , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital ) is directing the anime at CompTown . Toshiaki Satō ( Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! , Digimon Adventure ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Nao Kawashima ( Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream , Record of Ragnarok III ) and Ayumi Nishibata ( Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! , Migi & Dali ) are designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

Pony Canyon describes the story:

Noah, the world's strongest six-year-old, holds the fortunate position of being the Thirteenth Prince of the emperor. Born with an infinite level cap and a cheat skill that allows him to add the abilities of those he commands to his own, he is unmatched.

Reincarnated into a noble family, Noah thrives in an environment enriched with exceptional education and abundant resources, allowing his talents to blossom. However, behind the glamorous facade of aristocratic society lurks a world of conspiracies and power struggles.

Miki began the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website, and SB Creative 's GA Bunko publishes the light novel series in print. Square Enix will publish the 10th compiled book volume of Hisui Hanashima 's manga adaptation on January 7. Kadokawa 's BookWalker service and the Manga UP! Global service are releasing the manga in English.

