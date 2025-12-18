'There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...' Sequel Anime Airs on TV in Japan on January 1

Sequel to air as episodes 13-17

The official website for There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ~Next Shine~ , the sequel to the television anime of Teren Mikami 's There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ( Watashi ga Koibito ni Nareru Wake Naijan, Muri Muri! Muri Janakatta!? or WATANARE ) yuri romantic comedy novel series, revealed on Thursday the sequel will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 as five episodes (episodes 13-17) on January 1 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. JST. The special will also air on AT-X on January 10, and will stream on d Anime Store , Anime Times , and Lemino on January 1 at 3:30 a.m. JST.

There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... ~Next Shine~

This year's Anime Frontier event screened the U.S. premiere forlast weekend.

The sequel is a restructured limited theatrical release that ran in Japan from November 21 to December 11. The sequel continues the story after the previous anime's 12th and final episode.

REMOW describes the sequel:

“I want to learn to love myself—just the way I am!” Renako Amaori, a former gloomy and socially awkward girl, reinvented herself for high school and successfully made her debut. She even managed to join the top- tier popular group... only to be suddenly confessed to by two of its brightest stars?! One is the school's ultimate prince, Mai Oduka. The other, the beloved angel of the campus, Ajisai Sena. There's no way she can handle both their affections—no freaking way! While still struggling to give them an answer, Renako agrees to help her friend Kaho by joining a cosplay event. It's the perfect excuse to delay her reply... or so she thought. But as she witnesses Kaho's passion firsthand, something begins to stir inside her. What is it that she truly wants? What is she truly searching for? Can she really not become someone's lover? Or has that “no freaking way”... not been so impossible after all?

The previous anime premiered on July 7. REMOW streamed the anime globally.

Natsumi Uchinuma (episode director for Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ; More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ; As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill ) directed the anime at Studio Mother . Naruhisa Arakawa ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ; ISLAND ; More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) supervised and wrote the series' scripts. The artist kojikoji designed the characters. Misaki Kaneko , Haruki Moriya , Takashi Shiokawa , Kino Tokino , and Keinosuke Ami were animation directors. Yoshiaki Fujisawa composed the music.

Mikami ( If You Could See Love ) published the first light novel volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko label in February 2020, with illustrations by Eku Takushima . Musshu launched the manga adaptation in Shueisha 's Dash X Comic section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in May 2020.