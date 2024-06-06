Scott Westerfeld's Leviathan Alternate-History Novels Get Anime Series by Orange in 2025

Netflix announced on Friday that it will exclusively stream Qubic Pictures and Orange 's anime series of Scott Westerfeld's Leviathan novel series worldwide in 2025. Christophe Ferreira ( Eden designs) is directing, and Joe Hisaishi is contributing an original song.

The story begins in 1914 on the eve of war, when a prince on the run encounters a girl dressed in boy's clothes on a bioengineered airship known as Leviathan.

Keith Thompson drew the original illustrations in the novel series. Nobuko Toda ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom , Ultraman anime) and Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Suzume , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom , Ultraman anime, Halo 4, Halo 5, Metal Gear Solid 3 & 4) are composing the music. Qubic Pictures is producing the project, and Orange is producing the animation. Justin Leach and Taiki Sakurai are producing.

Otakon also announced on Friday that Qubic Pictures will appear at the August 2-4 convention in Washington, D.C. to showcase the anime series. The guests include Leach, producer Katrina Minett , and Ferreira.

Source: Press releases, Comic Natalie