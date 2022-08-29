Maki Minami's New Manga Launches on October 28

Hisureba, Hana follows beautiful actress with secret

This year's October issue of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine revealed on Friday that Maki Minami 's new manga titled Hisureba, Hana (If You Keep It Secret, Flower) will launch in the magazine's next issue on October 28. It will debut with color pages.

The manga is a survival story about the ups and downs of the entertainment industry. A beautiful actress has a secret that she cannot tell anyone.

Minami and Marimo Ragawa are each launching a new manga in Melody as part of the magazine's 25th anniversary.

Minami began her Komomo Confiserie manga series (pictured right) in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2013 and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media released the fifth and final volume in September 2016. Minami ended her Seiyū ka—! manga in the same magazine in 2013. Viz Media published the series under the title Voice Over!: Seiyuu Academy and released the 12th and final volume in August 2015. Viz Media also published Minami's S.A ( Special A ) manga in North America.

Special A inspired a television anime series in 2008 that Sentai Filmworks released in North America.