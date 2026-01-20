Former Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser Joins Hasbro's Board of Directors

announced on Tuesday that it has appointed formerpresident Doug Bowser into its Board of Directors. The company also appointed Chief Executive Officer of The Honest Company, Inc. Carla Vernón into the Board.

Bowser retired from Nintendo of America on December 31.

Bowser became president of Nintendo of America in April 2019, immediately after his predecessor, Reggie Fils-Aime, retired. Bowser has been with Nintendo of America since 2015 as vice president of sales and marketing, and later became senior vice president of sales and marketing in 2016, when he oversaw the sale of Nintendo 's then-new Switch console in North America.

Devon Pritchard succeeded Bowser as president of Nintendo of America . She also became an NCL Executive Officer in the company's board of directors. Pritchard recently made her first public statement in her new role in a pre-recorded video at the 15th Annual New York Game Awards on Sunday.

Pritchard previously served as Nintendo of America 's Executive Vice President of Revenue, Marketing, and Consumer Experience. She also previously held executive positions in Marketing, Business Affairs, and Publisher Relations in the company.

