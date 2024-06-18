×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Games Get Collection for Switch, PS4, PC

posted on by Alex Mateo
Collection of 7 arcade games scheduled for release in 2024

CAPCOM announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, a new collection that features a variety of Marvel games, including crossovers between Marvel and CAPCOM. The company will release the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2024.

The collection includes seven arcade games:

  • X-Men Children of the Atom
  • Marvel Super Heroes
  • Marvel vs. CAPCOM: Clash of Super Heroes
  • Marvel vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
  • Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
  • X-Men vs. Street Fighter
  • The Punisher

Features include online play, rollback netcode, high score leaderboards, training mode, spectator mode, music jukebox, museum, and new display filters.

The Marvel vs. CAPCOM Infinite fighting game shipped for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in September 2017.

Source: Nintendo Direct livestream

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives