Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Games Get Collection for Switch, PS4, PC
posted on by Alex Mateo
Collection of 7 arcade games scheduled for release in 2024
CAPCOM announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, a new collection that features a variety of Marvel games, including crossovers between Marvel and CAPCOM. The company will release the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2024.
The collection includes seven arcade games:
- X-Men Children of the Atom
- Marvel Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. CAPCOM: Clash of Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
- Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter
- X-Men vs. Street Fighter
- The Punisher
Features include online play, rollback netcode, high score leaderboards, training mode, spectator mode, music jukebox, museum, and new display filters.
The Marvel vs. CAPCOM Infinite fighting game shipped for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in September 2017.
Source: Nintendo Direct livestream