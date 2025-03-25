Crunchyroll to Stream KonoSuba 3 -Bonus Stage- OVA, Solo Camping for Two, Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole Anime

All 3 anime get preview screenings at Sakura-Con on April 19

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/このすば3製作委員会

announced on Tuesday that it will stream theoriginal video anime () in April, and theandanime in July.

All three will get preview screenings at Sakura-Con at the Seattle Convention Center in Ballroom 2 on April 19 at 11:30 a.m. PDT.

The KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! 3 -BONUS STAGE- ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 3 -Bonus Stage- ) OVA consists of two unaired episodes that started a two-week theatrical screening run in Japan on March 14. The OVA will head to general retail stores on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 25. The OVA reunites the returning staff and cast. The two OVA episodes are titled "Red Stream Explosion!" and "Nisemono Chūi!" (Beware of Fakes!).

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television anime season of the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime series based on Natsume Akatsuki 's light novel series, premiered in April 2024 and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.



Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © Yudai Debata, Kodansha /Solo Camping for Two Anime Production Committee

Solo Camping for Two

Futari Solo Camp

The anime adaptation of's) manga will premiere onon July 10, onandon July 11, andon July 15.

Jun Hatori ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale , Too Cute Crisis ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP , and Aya Satsuki ( A Girl & Her Guard Dog , Too Cute Crisis ) is overseeing the series scripts and co-writing them with Mitsuho Seta and Ōka Tanisaki ( Demon Lord, Retry! ). Tomomi Shimazaki is designing the character ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life , Mr. Villain's Day Off ). Hiroyuki Hasegawa is directing the background art, and Haruko Seto is the color key artist. Hiroki Tsubouchi is the compositing director of photography. Taiki Yamaki is directing the sound, and Shōta Kowashi ( Pui Pui Molcar , Snack Basue , Under Ninja ) is composing the music.

The manga follows a 34-year-old solo camper named Gen Kinokura who prefers his own company and no one else when camping. He encounters Shizuku Kusano, a 20-year-old absolute beginner at camping. The two somehow ended up "solo camping" together.



Dekin no Mogura

The television anime adaptation of'swill debut in July 2025.

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Kiss Him, Not Me ; Peach Girl ; RINNE 3 ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity both seasons, Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yōko Tanabe ( Tonari no Yōkai-san , Handyman Saitō in Another World ) is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa ( Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! , NANA ) is composing the music.

The manga centers on university students Magi and Yaeko, who one day witness a Kōjien dictionary falling on the head of a man and hurting him. However, despite bleeding from his head, the man expresses that he does not want them to call an ambulance or the police for him, which seems suspicious. In addition, after this encounter, both Magi and Yaeko start seeing strange things.



Source: Crunchyroll (link 2)