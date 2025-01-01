Futari Solo Camp Manga Gets TV Anime in July

star as "solo campers" who end up camping together

Yūdai Debata 's Solo Camping for Two ( Futari Solo Camp ) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on Tokyo MX and other stations in July.

Daiki Hamano and Mizuki Niizaki star as Gen Kinokura and Shizuku Kusano respectively.

Jun Hatori ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale , Too Cute Crisis ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP , and Aya Satsuki ( A Girl & Her Guard Dog , A Girl & Her Guard Dog , Too Cute Crisis ) is overseeing the series scripts and co-writing them with Mitsuho Seta and Ōka Tanisaki ( Demon Lord, Retry! ). Tomomi Shimazaki is designing the character ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life , Mr. Villain's Day Off ).

Hiroyuki Hasegawa is directing the background art, and Haruko Seto is the color key artist. Hiroki Tsubouchi is the compositing director of photography. Daiki Hachimaki is directing the sound, and Shōta Kowashi ( Pui Pui Molcar , Snack Basue , Under Ninja ) is composing the music.

The manga follows a 34-year-old solo camper named Gen Kinokura who prefers his own company and no one else when camping. He encounters Shizuku Kusano, a 20-year-old absolute beginner at camping. The two somehow ended up "solo camping" together.

Debata is serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine, and Kodansha published 3 million copies of its 19 volumes so far. The manga already inspired a live-action series that will premiere on January 9.

