Kodansha Lists Natsumi Eguchi's Dekin no Mogura Manga With Anime Debuting in July 2025

Kodansha 's listing for the special edition of the eight volume of Natsumi Eguchi 's Dekin no Mogura (The Banned Mole, or The Banned Mogura) manga features a cover of the volume that states an anime adaptation will be "broadcast" starting in July 2025. The cover also lists Yūichi Nakamura as starring in the anime as Momoyuki Mogura. The volume is slated for release on November 21, and the special edition includes a post card book.

Eguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in April 2021. The manga is also available on the Comic Days service.

The manga centers on university students Magi and Yaeko, who one day witness a Kōjien dictionary falling on the head of a man and hurting him. However, despite bleeding from his head, the man expresses that he does not want them to call an ambulance or the police for him, which seems suspicious. In addition, after this encounter, both Magi and Yaeko start seeing strange things.

Eguchi launched the Hozuki's Coolheadedness manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2011. The series ended in the magazine on January 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English.

The 31st and final manga volume bundled the third part of the most recent OAD series when it shipped in August 2020. The first OAD in the three-part series shipped with the manga's 29th volume in September 2019, and the second OAD shipped in March 2020. The manga also inspired four OADs that shipped with the 17th, 18th, 19th, and 24th volumes.

The manga has inspired three 13-episode television anime seasons. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired beginning in January 2014, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. Sentai Filmworks then streamed the second and third seasons on HIDIVE in fall 2017 and spring 2018, respectively.

The manga series inspired a puzzle smartphone game that launched in June 2019.

