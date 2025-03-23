Solo Camping For Two Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, July 10 TV Premiere

The Anime Japan 2025 stage panel for the anime adaptation of Yūdai Debata 's Solo Camping for Two ( Futari Solo Camp ) manga unveiled a new promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video revealed more cast and the July 10 premiere date for the anime.

The new cast members include:

Yuna Nemoto as Mizuki Hino



Saya Aizawa as Sayo Ozora



The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 10, on BS Asahi and Nagasaki Culture Telecasting Corporation on July 11, and Yomiuri TV on July 15.

Daiki Hamano and Mizuki Niizaki star as Gen Kinokura and Shizuku Kusano respectively. Yōhei Azakami voices Gen's friend Akihito Takigawa.

Jun Hatori ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale , Too Cute Crisis ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP , and Aya Satsuki ( A Girl & Her Guard Dog , Too Cute Crisis ) is overseeing the series scripts and co-writing them with Mitsuho Seta and Ōka Tanisaki ( Demon Lord, Retry! ). Tomomi Shimazaki is designing the character ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life , Mr. Villain's Day Off ).

Hiroyuki Hasegawa is directing the background art, and Haruko Seto is the color key artist. Hiroki Tsubouchi is the compositing director of photography. Taiki Yamaki is directing the sound, and Shōta Kowashi ( Pui Pui Molcar , Snack Basue , Under Ninja ) is composing the music.

The manga follows a 34-year-old solo camper named Gen Kinokura who prefers his own company and no one else when camping. He encounters Shizuku Kusano, a 20-year-old absolute beginner at camping. The two somehow ended up "solo camping" together.

Debata is serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine, and Kodansha published 3 million copies of its 19 volumes so far. The manga already inspired a live-action series that premiered on January 9.

