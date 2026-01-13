Re/Member: The Last Night Manga Ends in Next Chapter on January 27

Manga adaptation of August 2025 film launched in July 2025

Image via Amazon © Welzard, Katsutoshi Murase, Shueisha

The 23rd chapter of Welzard and Katsutoshi Murase 's Re/Member: The Last Night ( Karada Sagashi The Last Night ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end with its next chapter on January 27.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga simultaneously in English, and it describes the manga:

Karada Sagashi is back! Set in an amusement park after midnight, this latest installment in the hit survival horror series is set to hit theaters in Japan in September 2025 as a live-action film. Don't miss the manga adaptation before the movie drops!

Karada Sagashi The Last Night live-action film is a sequel to the 2022 Karada Sagashi live-action film adaptation of Murase and Welzard 's horror manga. The sequel film opened in Japan in August 2025. The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 117,000 tickets and earned 147,837,740 yen (about US$1 million) in its first three days.

Previous Karada Sagashi manga series artist Katsutoshi Murase is again drawing the new manga, Welzard is credited for the original work, and Harumi Doki is again credited for the screenplay, along with the film's producer Yūki Hara . Welzard and Murase launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in July 2025. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2025.

Karada Sagashi I (Body Search Different), the third and latest manga from the Karada Sagashi series launched in September 2022 on the Shonen Jump+ website, and ended in March 2023. Anime screenwriter Doki ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Ultraman , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 ) is credited for the "film script," while Murase is once again credited for the art. Welzard is credited for the original work. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in April 2023.

Welzard 's original cellphone novel on the Everystar site inspired Murase's manga adaptation. The story centers on Asuka, a high school student who sees the apparition of a dead student named Haruka, asking Asuka to find her body. As the story progresses, Asuka and her friends attempt to find the eight scattered pieces of Haruka's corpse in the school, and learn more about the Red Person that is hunting them as they do so. The Red Person hunts students who are alone at school to kill them, and until they exit the school gates, the Red Person will keep appearing before them. When the Red Person kills a student, it scatters the student's body into eight pieces, and tasks another person to find the pieces in the school. If Asuka fails to find Haruka's body, the day will keep repeating and she and her friends will keep dying until they do.

Murase drew the manga from September 2014 to December 2017 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website, where it was the first series to garner over 100 million views. Shueisha published the manga's 17th and final volume in February 2018, and the volumes collectively have over three million copies in circulation. Murase launched the Karada Sagashi Kai sequel manga in January 2018, and ended it in January 2019. Shueisha published the fifth and final volume in March 2019.

The manga inspired a series of anime shorts that debuted on Production I.G 's Tate Anime (now Anime Beans ) app in July 2017.

Source: Shonen Jump+



