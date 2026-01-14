Pierrot's Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lily Anime Unveils 4 More Cast Members

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced four more cast members for Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lily (Magical Sisters Lulutto Lily), the new magical girl television anime that it is presenting with Studio Pierrot , on Wednesday. The cast members include Hey! Say! JUMP idol group member Hikaru Yaotome , who is making his voice acting debut in the series. Bandai Namco Filmworks also announced the anime's two premiere screenings (with all of the announced cast members in attendance) on March 15 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo.

The newly announced cast members are (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Hikaru Yaotome as Miitaa, a creature from the magical realm of Felix Star who gave magical powers to Fū

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会

Kōhei Amasaki as Shōta Seo, a middle school student and Fū and Rui's childhood friend

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Hisashi Kadoya, Shōta's friend and basketball teammate

Tomokazu Sugita as Yasuo Kandachi, Tōko's uncle and president of the Production Once More idol agency

The anime will debut in April.

The anime will star:

Shintarō Dōge ( Arknights: Perish in Frost assistant director, Pet episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and is credited for the original character designs. Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Namiko Tori ( Pokémon: Paldean Winds sub-character designer), Hirono Nishiki ( My Dress-Up Darling episode key animator), and Asami Sodeyama ( Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS- ) are designing the characters.

The anime's story centers on sisters Fū and Rui, who used to be close, but have been a bit distant from each other recently. One day, Fū encounters a mysterious spaceship and gains magical powers. At that same time, Rui also gains magical powers, and both transform into the adults they dream to be. The sisters' powers come with two conditions: their magic powers can only be used in one year, and no one must know about it. Unaware of each other's secrets, Fū and Rui become active as idols.

Pierrot announced the new magical girl anime project in June 2024. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot, including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).

Asahi Production and Pierrot signed a business partnership in October 2024 to strengthen the system for stable production of high-quality anime works. The companies aim to leverage the strengths of both companies to establish a system for stable production of higher quality works. Both companies will aim for further growth through joint projects and sharing of resources, including human resources. Pierrot and South Korean animation studio Red Dog Culture signed a business partnership in August 2024 to jointly produce and invest in projects targeted at the global market.

Pierrot rebranded its second studio to " Pierrot Films " in July 2024. Pierrot Films produced the fourth season of Mr. Osomatsu , and is also producing Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity , which will premiere in July.

Source: Press release