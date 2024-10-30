Pierrot, S. Korean Animation Studio Red Dog Culture House Sign Partnership

Collaboration to last 3 years, with animation of Latna Saga: The Survival Sword King webtoon already in the works

Anime studio Pierrot and South Korean animation studio Red Dog Culture House announced on Wednesday that they signed a business partnership in August to jointly produce and invest in projects targeted at the global market.

Image via PR Times © Pierrot, Red Dog Culture House

The partnership will last three years with the two studios collaborating with their respective production systems, while being supported and receiving investment from mainly Japanese production committees. The partnership's first production will be an animated adaptation of Lim Kyung-bae and Kwon Soon-kyu's Latna Saga: The Survival Sword King webtoon, which will begin full-fledged production this year.

For future projects, the collaboration is exploring animated adaptations of popular manga as well as original South Korean webtoons.

Animation director Bae Ki Young (The Legend of Korra. Stephen Unvierse) founded Red Dog Culture House in 2014, and currently serves as its CEO. The studio worked on Love, Death & Robots, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and Dragon Age: Absolution.

Yūji Nunokawa founded Pierrot in 1979. Since then, the studio has worked on a large number of works including The Wonderful Adventures of Nils , Urusei Yatsura , Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files , Naruto , Boruto , Tokyo Ghoul , Black Clover , and Bleach .

Asahi Production and Pierrot signed a business partnership on October 11 to strengthen the system for stable production of high-quality anime works. The companies aim to leverage the strengths of both companies to establish a system for stable production of higher quality works. Both companies will aim for further growth through joint projects and sharing of resources, including human resources.

Pierrot rebranded its second studio to " Pierrot Films " this past July. Pierrot Films is producing the fourth season of Mr. Osomatsu , as well as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict .

Pierrot announced production on an as-yet untitled magical girl television anime series on June 29. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot , including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie