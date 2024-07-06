Pierrot Rebrands 2nd Studio as Pierrot Films

Both studios plan to work together to "[bring] the best out of each other"

Anime studio Pierrot announced on Saturday that it rebranded its second studio to " Pierrot Films " in February 2024. The new branded studio has a motto of "make anime that wows." Pierrot stated it will continue to work closely with Pierrot Films to "[bring] the best out of each other and ever evolving in tandem to deliver highest quality anime to the world."

Pierrot Films is producing the fourth season of Mr. Osomatsu .

Yūji Nunokawa founded Pierrot in 1979. Since then, the studio has worked on a large number of works including The Wonderful Adventures of Nils , Urusei Yatsura , Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files , Naruto , Boruto , Tokyo Ghoul , Black Clover , and Bleach .

Michiyuki Honma is the company's current president and CEO. The company's main studio is headquartered in Tokyo.

Pierrot announced production on an as-yet untitled magical girl television anime series last week. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot , including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).