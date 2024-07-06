News
Pierrot Rebrands 2nd Studio as Pierrot Films
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Anime studio Pierrot announced on Saturday that it rebranded its second studio to "Pierrot Films" in February 2024. The new branded studio has a motto of "make anime that wows." Pierrot stated it will continue to work closely with Pierrot Films to "[bring] the best out of each other and ever evolving in tandem to deliver highest quality anime to the world."
Pierrot Films is producing the fourth season of Mr. Osomatsu.
Yūji Nunokawa founded Pierrot in 1979. Since then, the studio has worked on a large number of works including The Wonderful Adventures of Nils, Urusei Yatsura, Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files, Naruto, Boruto, Tokyo Ghoul, Black Clover, and Bleach.
Michiyuki Honma is the company's current president and CEO. The company's main studio is headquartered in Tokyo.
Pierrot announced production on an as-yet untitled magical girl television anime series last week. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot, including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).
Source: Pierrot's X/Twitter account