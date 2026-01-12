Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight's Project Gets New Anime Sequel by Kinema Citrus

Starlight Project also marks 9th anniversary with exhibition early this summer

The " Cardfight!! Vanguard 15th Anniversary: Bushiroad New Year Announcements 2026" event announced on Monday that a completely new animated sequel in the Starlight Project franchise is in production at Kinema Citrus . The franchise teased the production under the name "Someday, ___ will reach someone." The event also announced an exhibition will commemorate the franchise 's ninth anniversary early this summer.





© Project Revue Starlight

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub . The franchise also inspired a mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019.

The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened in August 2020. The film was first slated to open in May 2020, but was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Revue Starlight The Movie , which continues the story of the compilation film, opened in Japan in June 2021. It was previously slated to open in May 2021, but was delayed due to the state of COVID-19 and the resulting temporary closure of some theaters in Japan. Sentai Filmworks screened the film in select North American theaters in June 2022 following an early premiere at the Anime Central convention in Rosemont, Illinois in May 2022. HIDIVE began streaming the movie in August 2022. The film had a one-week limited encore screening in Japan in 2023.

Sora Gōto and Kanata Nakamura launched Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Overture , the first manga for the franchise , in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in January 2018, and ended it in October 2018. The franchise also includes the Butai Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight ―The LIVE― SHOW MUST GO ON and Yonkoma Starlight manga.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019. A third stage musical production was slated for July 2020, but was delayed to July 2021 due to COVID-19.