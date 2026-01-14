o.j.o Performs Insert Song for Oshi no Ko Season 3 Anime

The staff for the third season of the Oshi no Ko anime revealed that 14-year-old singer and songwriter o.j.o. performed an insert song "On your side feat. o.j.o" in English in the season's first episode, the 25th episode overall, on Wednesday. The series' official YouTube channel also streamed a video for B-Komachi's "B no Revenge" (B's Revenge) performance from the same episode:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ/集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Tokyo MX

The new season debuted on Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. on, and it airs on a total 36 channels across Japan. The anime will stream in Japan onat the same time as thedebut.is streaming the season as it airs in Japan, and it will also stream an Englishis also streaming the season in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

CHANMINA performs the opening theme song "Test Me," and natori performs the ending theme song "Serenade." New cast members for the season include Yuto Takenaka as Shun Yoshizumi and Yōji Ueda as Tetsu Urushibara.

The new season features a mostly returning staff. The main differences are the chief animation director lineup is now Kanna Hirayama , Ayaka Muroga , Kimiaki Mizuno , Shuri , Rina Morita , Haruka Inade , and Hirono Nishiki ; and Kenji Sawada is now the sole main animator credited. Kei Ishiguro is no longer listed as a color key artist.

The first television anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired and also streams the anime's English dub . The second season's story focused on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade."

Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended it in November 2024. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2024. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English digitally.

The manga has also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation, a stage play adaptation, and a puzzle game that will launch in 2026.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.