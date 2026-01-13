Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Game in Expansion Pack

Nintendo added Intelligent Systems' 2005 Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance game to the " Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics" app for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on Nintendo Switch 2 last Thursday. The company streamed a trailer on Monday:

The company describes the game:

This installment of the classic strategy role-playing series Fire Emblem was released for the Nintendo GameCube™ system in 2005. Fully-voiced cutscenes and 3D maps accompany the return of the brutal battle system where your units are gone for good if they fall in a fight! On the continent of Tellius, two races (the human beorc and the half-human laguz) have built a history of strife, mistrust, and compromise. Now, sinister forces emerge from the shadows to pit the two groups against each other. Follow the protagonist Ike and a colorful cast of characters as this grand drama unfolds around them. Dark days are rising...

The game originally launched for Nintendo GameCube in Japan in April 2005, and in North America in October 2005.

Nintendo added the 2004 Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones Game Boy Adance game to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership in April 2025.

Nintendo launched the Fire Emblem Shadows game for iOS and Android on September 25. The game is a spinoff to the Fire Emblem franchise, and it "introduces a new style of battles featuring role-playing and social deduction." The game combines real-time strategy and social deduction. In each battle, one of three allies is secretly a traitor, and a "disciple of shadow." Players can either be a disciple of light or a disciple of shadow.

The company announced Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave , a new game in the Fire Emblem strategy RPG series, in September. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.