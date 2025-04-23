Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones in Expansion Pack

Nintendo added Intelligent Systems' 2004 Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones game to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on Monday.

The company describes the game:

The peaceful kingdom of Renais has been attacked by its ally the Grado Empire. The heirs to the throne of Renais must free their homeland, and uncover the secret behind the Grado treachery. This chapter of the strategy role-playing series brings a gripping new storyline and many new features. Command your armies of soldiers – from familiar Pegasus Knights to brand new units like the Mage Knights – and battle across more than 20 levels of epic sword-and-sorcery action.

The game originally launched for Game Boy Advance in 2004 for Japan and 2005 in the West.

Nintendo added the 2003 Fire Emblem ( Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade ) game to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership in June 2023.

The latest installment in the franchise, the Fire Emblem Engage strategy RPG, launched for Nintendo Switch in January 2023.

Nintendo released an updated version of its Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light game, the first title in the Fire Emblem series, for the Nintendo Switch in December 2020.