1st Fire Emblem Game Heads to Switch on December 4

Trailer previews updated game's new save states, rewind/fast forward functions, physical special edition

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it will release an updated version of its Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light game, the first title in the Fire Emblem series, for the Nintendo Switch on December 4. The game will launch digitally and with a physical 30th Anniversary Edition package, but the game will only be available to purchase until March 31, 2021. The company began streaming an announcement trailer:

This release marks the first English release of the original Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light Famicom (NES) game in the West. The updated version will feature save states, rewind functionality, and fast-forward settings. The game will include over 50 characters and 20 classes.

The Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition of the game will include an NES box, a replica NES Game Pak art piece, a 222-page Legacy of Archanea hardbound art book, the digital game, an NES instruction manual, a fold-out world map, and a Mini Nintendo Power collectible.

The original game launched for Famicom in Japan in April 1990. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, a remake of the first game, launched for the Nintendo DS in Japan and Europe in 2008 and in North America in 2009.

Intelligent Systems' first Fire Emblem game launched in 1990 and spawned a series of tactical role-playing games. The Fire Emblem Fates game launched in Japan in June 2015 and in North America in February 2016. Intelligent Systems and KOEI Tecmo Games' Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo Switch game launched in July 2019. The game was the first Fire Emblem console game since 2007's Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn for the Nintendo Wii. KOEI Tecmo Games, its Omega Force team, and its Team Ninja team also developed the Fire Emblem Warriors (Fire Emblem Musou) New Nintendo 3DS and Switch game, which launched in September 2017.