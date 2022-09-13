New Fire Emblem Engage Strategy RPG Revealed for January Release

Players can "engage" with heroes from previous games, including Marth and Celica

The Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13 revealed the newest entry in the Fire Emblem game series. The Fire Emblem Engage strategy RPG will allow players to summon heroes from Fire Emblem games known as "Engaging" to join them in battle, including Marth and Celica. Engaging will let players "inherit weapons, skills, and more from these battle-tested legends."

Nintendo describes the story:

In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.

Nintendo will release Fire Emblem Engage for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.