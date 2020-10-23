Interest
CloverWorks, Orange Animates Latest Eve Music Video
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Japanese singer Eve posted the music video of his latest song "Yakusoku" (Promise) on Friday. The video was produced by CloverWorks with CG portions animated by Studio Orange.
Eve is mainly known as a Vocaloid song cover artist and as one of the lead singers for the Japanese indie band einie. He performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent" for Sae Okamoto's Mecha-Ude short anime project in 2018. He also performed the second ending theme "Anya" for Dororo. Last year, Wit Studio animated a music video for Eve.
Source: Eve's Twitter account