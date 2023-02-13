News
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, More Cast, Staff
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999, the television anime adaptation of Mashiro's Loving Yamada at Lv999! (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru) manga, revealed on Tuesday the first promotional video, two cast members, staff, and a Valentine's Day visual.
Mito from the group Clammbon (Yurei Deco) and DÉ DÉ MOUSE (Wonder Egg Priority) are composing the music.
The newly announced cast includes:
The anime stars:
Morio Asaka (Chihayafuru, Card Captor Sakura, My Love Story!!) is directing the anime at Madhouse. Kunihiko Hamada is designing the characters and Yasuhiro Nakanishi (A Couple of Cuckoos, Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is in charge of the series scripts.
Mangamo is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend, when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is - he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus stay on the game?
Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 21.
Loving Yamada at Lv999! won the Grand Prize in the 6th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards 2022. It has more than 1 million copies in circulation in Japan.
Sources: My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.