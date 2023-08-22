My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, August 23 Premiere

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 , the television anime adaptation of Mashiro 's Loving Yamada at Lv999! ( Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru ) manga, on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

The main dub cast includes:

Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, faces the absolute worst situation when she ends up breaking up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with a woman he met playing an online game. While relieving her stress by rampaging through the open hunting grounds of an online game, Akane spills everything about her heartbreak to “Yamada”, a player she met by chance who happens to be in the same guild. “I don't care,” is his curt reply. But when Akane gets a makeover and joins an offline event to get back at her ex-boyfriend, she hears those dreadful words again. And that was Akane's fateful encounter with “Yamada.”

The anime debuted on, andon April 1. streamed the anime as it aired, and it describes the anime:

KANA-BOON perform the opening theme song "Gradation feat. Yūho Kitazawa ," and Ryūjin Kiyoshi performs the ending theme song "Trick Art."

Morio Asaka ( Chihayafuru , Card Captor Sakura , My Love Story!! ) directed the anime at Madhouse . Kunihiko Hamada designed the characters and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( A Couple of Cuckoos , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) was in charge of the series scripts. Mito from the group Clammbon ( Yurei Deco ) and DÉ DÉ MOUSE ( Wonder Egg Priority ) composed the music.

Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it will also publish it in print.

Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on April 21.

Loving Yamada at Lv999! won the Grand Prize in the 6th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards 2022. It has more than 1 million copies in circulation in Japan.



