New Macross Animation Project to Be Produced by Sunrise

The final day of the " SANKYO presents Walküre FINAL LIVE TOUR 2023" concerts ended with an announcement that a new Macross animation project is launching from the anime studio Sunrise .

© Bigwest

Macross

Studio Nue

began thein 1982 with(pictured right), a television anime series featuring the themes of a love triangle, music, and transforming fighter planes.worked with the advertising agency Bigwest and the anime studioas production partners.

The franchse spawned three more television series ( Macross 7 . Macross Frontier , and Macross Delta ), several theatrical films (starting with The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? ), and several video series (including Macross II , Macross Plus , Macross Dynamite 7 , and Macross Zero ). Macross Delta ran from April to September of 2016, after a preview of the first episode in 2015.

The latest animated work in the Macross franchise , the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film, opened in Japan in October 2021 alongside the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short.

Bigwest, Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

Source: Macross.jp